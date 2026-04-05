Christians in Gaza have marked Easter according to the Western calendar, gathering in the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza City, despite ongoing war and hardship.

Worshippers attended services to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, holding on to religious traditions amid difficult humanitarian conditions.

Many members of Gaza’s Christian community have been killed in attacks on homes and churches since October 7, 2023, when Israel launched its military campaign.

Reports say shortages of essentials are affecting the Easter holiday. Electricity, water, and food, including eggs used in traditional Easter celebrations, are running low.

For decades, Israel has controlled the flow of goods into and out of Gaza, a blockade that has intensified during the current campaign.



Images from Gaza show how Easter is being observed amid shortages and ongoing conflict.