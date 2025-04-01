CULTURE
2 min read
Ghibli effect usage hits record after rollout of viral feature
The extensive usage of the AI tool for the Ghibli effect leads to questions about potential copyright violations.
00:00
Ghibli effect usage hits record after rollout of viral feature
This Anadolu Agency image has been transformed into a Ghibli-style illustration using ChatGPT, capturing the serene atmosphere of prayer at Ayasofya. / AA
April 1, 2025

The frenzy to create Ghibli-style AI art using ChatGPT's image-generation tool led to a record surge in users for OpenAI's chatbot last week, straining its servers and temporarily limiting the feature's usage.

The viral trend saw users from across the globe flood social media with images based on the hand-drawn style of the famed Japanese animation outfit, Studio Ghibli, founded by renowned director Hayao Miyazaki and known for movies such as "Spirited Away" and "My Neighbor Totoro".

Average weekly active users breached the 150 million mark for the first time this year, according to data from market research firm Similarweb.

"We added one million users in the last hour," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in an X post on Monday, comparing it with the addition of one million users in five days following ChatGPT's red-hot launch more than two years ago.

Active users, in-app subscription revenue and app downloads reached an all-time high last week, according to SensorTower data, after the AI company launched updates to its GPT-4o model, enabling advanced image generation capabilities.

Global app downloads and weekly active users on the ChatGPT app grew 11% and 5%, respectively, from the prior week, while in-app purchase revenue increased 6%, the market intelligence firm said.

"It's super fun seeing people love images in ChatGPT. But our GPUs are melting," Altman said last week in response to the viral trend.

Legal uncertainty

RECOMMENDED

The extensive usage of the AI tool for the Ghibli effect has also led to questions about potential copyright violations.

"The legal landscape of AI-generated images mimicking Studio Ghibli's distinctive style is an uncertain terrain. Copyright law has generally protected only specific expressions rather than artistic styles themselves," said Evan Brown, partner at law firm Neal & McDevitt.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the data used to train its AI models and the legality surrounding its latest feature.

Studio Ghibli co-founder Miyazaki's comments from 2016 on AI-generated images resurfaced after the trend blew up last week.

"I am utterly disgusted," Miyazaki had said after being shown an early render of an AI-generated.

"I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all."

Related‘Demon Slayer’ smashes Miyazaki record, strikes chord with pandemic world

Explore
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Noam Chomsky sympathised with Epstein over press treatment, urging him to avoid media 'vultures'
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
No breakthrough in meeting between top US banks and cryptocurrency firms over crypto legislation