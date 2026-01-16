Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian child during a raid on the village of Al Mughayyir, east of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, and assaulted worshippers as they left prayers.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Friday that Israeli forces entered Al Mughayyir from the al Khalayel area and opened heavy live fire towards residents, killing a 13-year-old child.

Israeli forces later attacked worshippers as they exited the western Al Mughayyir mosque after Friday prayers, firing stun grenades and tear gas canisters at them, the agency added.

The village has been subjected to ongoing attacks by illegal Israeli settlers, under the protection of Israeli forces, WAFA said.