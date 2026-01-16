WAR ON GAZA
Israeli forces kill Palestinian child, assault worshippers in occupied West Bank raid
A 13-year-old was shot dead during an Israeli raid east of Ramallah, as worshippers were attacked after Friday prayers.
13-year-old Palestinian boy was killed during an Israeli army raid in the village of al Mughayyir near Ramallah. / AA
January 16, 2026

Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian child during a raid on the village of Al Mughayyir, east of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, and assaulted worshippers as they left prayers.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Friday that Israeli forces entered Al Mughayyir from the al Khalayel area and opened heavy live fire towards residents, killing a 13-year-old child.

Israeli forces later attacked worshippers as they exited the western Al Mughayyir mosque after Friday prayers, firing stun grenades and tear gas canisters at them, the agency added.

The village has been subjected to ongoing attacks by illegal Israeli settlers, under the protection of Israeli forces, WAFA said.

Assaults targeting residents, their property

Illegal settlers stormed the al Khalayel area south of the village early Friday, fired live fire in its surroundings, and carried out repeated assaults targeting residents and their property.

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,107 Palestinians in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023, Palestinian figures showed.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

