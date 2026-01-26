WORLD
Israel maintains ‘maximum alert’ over possible US strike on Iran
Israel fears Iranian retaliation if Washington launches military action on Tehran, Israeli media says.
US Navy aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower conducts small boat operations during a training exercise in the Arabian Sea April 17, 2020 [FILE]. / Reuters
January 26, 2026

Israel continued to maintain a state of maximum alert in anticipation of a possible US strike on Iran amid fears of retaliatory attacks from Tehran, Israeli media has reported.

The public broadcaster KAN said on Monday that Israel has remained on “maximum alert” for more than a week due to the possibility of US military action against Iran.

“Tehran could respond to any American attack by attempting to target Israel,” Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, said in comments carried by Channel 12.

“US forces are deployed in the (Arabian) Gulf region, without a complete clarity on the next steps,” he added.

Tension has soared between Washington and Tehran since anti-government protests erupted across Iran last month.

US media said that aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and three accompanying destroyers arrived on Friday in the Indian Ocean en route to the Gulf of Oman in anticipation of a US attack on Iran.

‘Swift and comprehensive’ response

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump confirmed the reports, saying an American “armada” is heading towards the Middle East and that Washington is closely monitoring the situation in Iran.

The US administration says that all options, including military action, remain on the table in dealing with Tehran, as the US and Israel seek to change Iran’s ruling system.

Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would draw a “swift and comprehensive” response.

Last June, Israel, with US backing, launched a 12-day war against Iran, prompting retaliatory drone and missile attacks from Tehran before Washington announced a ceasefire.

Israel and Iran regard each other as their primary adversary and have for years traded accusations over sabotage operations and cyberattacks.

Israel, the US and other states accuse Iran of seeking to develop nuclear weapons, while Tehran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes, including electricity generation.

Israel is widely believed to be the only country in the region with a nuclear arsenal, though it has never officially acknowledged it and is not subject to inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

