Israel continued to maintain a state of maximum alert in anticipation of a possible US strike on Iran amid fears of retaliatory attacks from Tehran, Israeli media has reported.

The public broadcaster KAN said on Monday that Israel has remained on “maximum alert” for more than a week due to the possibility of US military action against Iran.

“Tehran could respond to any American attack by attempting to target Israel,” Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, said in comments carried by Channel 12.

“US forces are deployed in the (Arabian) Gulf region, without a complete clarity on the next steps,” he added.

Tension has soared between Washington and Tehran since anti-government protests erupted across Iran last month.

US media said that aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and three accompanying destroyers arrived on Friday in the Indian Ocean en route to the Gulf of Oman in anticipation of a US attack on Iran.

‘Swift and comprehensive’ response