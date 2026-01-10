Israeli forces carried out air strikes and artillery shelling across several areas of Gaza early on Saturday, in the latest violations of a ceasefire agreement that has been in place since October 2025.
Local sources said that Israeli artillery targeted eastern parts of Gaza City, areas that fall under Israeli control under the ceasefire arrangement.
An Israeli fighter jet also struck a location in northern Gaza, while a military helicopter opened fire on eastern areas of the town of Jabalia, the sources said.
In southern Gaza, Israeli warplanes launched an air strike on the city of Rafah, while Israeli military vehicles fired on areas north of the city, which remains under full Israeli control.
Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed more than 71,400 Palestinians — mostly women and children — and injured over 171,000 in a brutal offensive that has left the enclave in ruins.
Despite the ceasefire, the Israeli army has continued its attacks, killing 424 Palestinians and wounding 1,189, according to the Palestinian health ministry.