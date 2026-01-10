Israeli forces carried out air strikes and artillery shelling across several areas of Gaza early on Saturday, in the latest violations of a ceasefire agreement that has been in place since October 2025.

Local sources said that Israeli artillery targeted eastern parts of Gaza City, areas that fall under Israeli control under the ceasefire arrangement.

An Israeli fighter jet also struck a location in northern Gaza, while a military helicopter opened fire on eastern areas of the town of Jabalia, the sources said.