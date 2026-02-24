At least five policemen, including a senior officer, and two civilians were killed in a terrorist attack in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, an official said.
Suspected terrorists attacked a police vehicle in the Kohat area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said in a statement on Tuesday.
During the attack, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Asad Mehmood and four police personnel lost their lives, he added.
In a statement, Kohat District Police Officer Shehbaz Elahi said two civilians were also killed and three others injured in the attack.
During the last week, at least 16 security personnel, including a senior army officer, lost their lives in clashes and security operations against terrorists in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southwestern Balochistan provinces.
According to the military, 53 suspected terrorists were also killed during these operations and attacks.
In recent years, Pakistan has seen a rise in terrorism, with bombings and attacks targeting security personnel, law enforcement, and government installations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.