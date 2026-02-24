At least five policemen, including a senior officer, and two civilians were killed in a terrorist attack in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, an official said.

Suspected terrorists attacked a police vehicle in the Kohat area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said in a statement on Tuesday.

During the attack, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Asad Mehmood and four police personnel lost their lives, he added.

In a statement, Kohat District Police Officer Shehbaz Elahi said two civilians were also killed and three others injured in the attack.