Aspiring students are lamenting Britain's ban on education visas for their war-weary countries — dashing dreams of bettering themselves and their home nations.

Myanmar, Afghanistan, Sudan and Cameroon citizens will be barred from obtaining university visas, London announced this week, saying asylum applications by visiting students had "rocketed" nearly 500 percent from 2021 to 2025.

"It's like the country is punishing the weak, the most vulnerable people," said one woman from Myanmar.

She was preparing for a scholarship interview for a master's in climate change finance when her plans were upended by Downing Street's decree on Wednesday.

"I could not focus the whole morning," the 28-year-old told AFP from Yangon, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons in a country riven by civil war since a 2021 military coup.

"I can't picture my future."

Like in much of the developed world, immigration has become a divisive issue in Britain.

Efforts to beat back arrivals mirror the sweeping travel bans issued by US President Donald Trump which have shut out citizens of Myanmar, Sudan and Afghanistan.

Since the chaotic military withdrawal of Britain, the United States 2021, Afghanistan has been ruled by a Taliban government.

Britain's travel block is "really painful" for Afghan women hoping to escape to an education abroad, said one female child social worker in Ghazni province, who asked to remain anonymous for security reasons.

She has now cancelled her plans to study for a master's in both the US and the UK.

"Now I am trying to be hopeful, but I think it would also be a mistake," said the 27-year-old.

In the summer of 2024, Arefa Mohammadi fled to neighbouring Pakistan, living in limbo as she applied to universities.

She got an offer to study public health in England but now cannot accept it.

"It was truly shocking for me," said the 24-year-old.

"This situation put me in a place where I haven't any goals, because all my goals and all my futures are unpredictable."