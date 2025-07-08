Spain’s National Court has launched a criminal investigation into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Israel Katz, and several senior military officials over their alleged involvement in war crimes and crimes against humanity, particularly Israel's attack last month on a humanitarian aid ship.

The probe focuses on the June 1 raid on the Madleen, a ship en route to Gaza, Spanish MEP Jaume Asens said on X on Tuesday.

The vessel, which was carrying 12 international activists and humanitarian aid, was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters. Among those detained were Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and French-Palestinian human rights advocate Rima Hassan.

The case was filed under the principle of universal jurisdiction by Spanish citizen Sergio Toribio and the Committee for Solidarity with the Arab Cause.

It alleges that Israeli forces used drones, tear gas, and carried out the illegal detention of civilians in what it describes as part of a broader pattern of violations tied to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

'This is a major step in the fight against impunity'

The court ruling requests cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and frames the assault in the context of the genocide in Gaza.