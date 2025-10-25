TÜRKİYE
Türkiye key player in all regional equations: Erdogan
Speaking at the “Century of Türkiye Meetings” in Istanbul, Erdogan highlights Türkiye’s role as a respected voice globally, stressing a vision of peace and prosperity across the region.
Erdogan says that their long-term goal is to ensure the nation’s unity and safety. / AA / AA
October 25, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that no political or security equation, from Syria to Palestine’s Gaza and from the Gulf to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, can be formed without Türkiye’s involvement.

Speaking at the closing session of the “Century of Türkiye Meetings” at the Istanbul Congress Centre in Istanbul province on Saturday, Erdogan said Türkiye has become “a respected voice both in its region and globally, a country that exports peace and stability.”

Stating that the system established in the aftermath of World War II has been going through a period of fundamental disruption, the Turkish president noted: “Armed conflicts and wars are directly affecting many parts of the world, especially in our region.

"Competition in trade, technology, and energy has brought the struggle for military and political power into a new and challenging phase.

"In this period, as waves of instability spread outward, we have succeeded in keeping Türkiye safe from all these dangers through the measures we have taken both domestically and beyond our borders.”

Ensuring nation’s unity, safety

Everyone has now realised Türkiye's strength both on the field and at the table, Erdogan highlighted.

He emphasised that Ankara’s vision is centered on securing a future where “no generation is wasted, mothers do not weep, and peace, security, and prosperity prevail across our entire geography.”

Erdogan added that their long-term goal is to ensure the nation’s unity and safety while contributing to a more peaceful region.

“With common will, we will first build a terror-free Türkiye, then a terror-free region as our lasting legacy to the nation’s children,” he said. He also reiterated that the country will continue to pursue policies based on stability, cooperation, and peace in its neighbourhood and beyond.

