Israel’s military Chief of Staff has approved the “main framework” for an operational plan to occupy Gaza, the army said on Wednesday.

A military statement said that Eyal Zamir authorised the plan during a meeting with the General Staff Forum, representatives of the ISA (Israel’s internal security agency), and other commanders.

“During the discussion, the IDF’s (army) actions to date were presented, including the strike in the Zeitoun area that began yesterday (Tuesday),” the statement added.

It noted that “the central concept for the plan for the next stages in the Gaza Strip was presented and approved, in accordance with the directive of the political echelon.”

Intense Israeli attacks