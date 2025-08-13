Israel’s military Chief of Staff has approved the “main framework” for an operational plan to occupy Gaza, the army said on Wednesday.
A military statement said that Eyal Zamir authorised the plan during a meeting with the General Staff Forum, representatives of the ISA (Israel’s internal security agency), and other commanders.
“During the discussion, the IDF’s (army) actions to date were presented, including the strike in the Zeitoun area that began yesterday (Tuesday),” the statement added.
It noted that “the central concept for the plan for the next stages in the Gaza Strip was presented and approved, in accordance with the directive of the political echelon.”
Intense Israeli attacks
Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli air strikes on Gaza City have intensified in recent days, with the residential neighbourhoods of Zeitoun and Sabra hit "with very heavy air strikes targeting civilian homes, possibly including high-rise buildings".
The Netanyahu government's plans to expand the Gaza war after more than 22 months of fighting have sparked an international outcry as well as domestic opposition.
UN-backed experts have warned of widespread famine unfolding in the territory, where Israel has drastically curtailed the amount of humanitarian aid it allows in.
Israel's genocidal war in Gaza has killed at least 61,599 Palestinians, according to figures from the health ministry in Gaza.