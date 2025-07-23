Washington, DC, — For decades, Klaus Schwab greeted the world's most powerful with the poise of a monarch and the polish of a Swiss watch. Davos was his court.

The World Economic Forum — his creation, his brand, his stage — turned into a go-to conclave of capitalism where titans mingled with techies and heads of state brushed past climate activists.

Now, Schwab finds himself at the centre of an internal investigation, one triggered by a whistleblower, steered by a Zurich law firm, and punctuated by whispers of intimidation, excess and impropriety. It's the first time the Forum's founder has become its most fragile liability.

The 87-year-old German economist stepped down as executive chairman in April. The announcement, formal and measured, came with the dignity of a founder passing the torch. "Throughout this journey," Schwab said in a written statement, "Hilde and I never used the Forum for personal enrichment."

But behind the glassy calm of the Alpine summit, tensions had been building.

The Swiss law firm Homburger was quietly brought in to lead a governance probe, after internal complaints alleged misconduct stretching back over a decade, including workplace bullying, inappropriate behaviour, and more than $1.1 million in questionable travel expenses.



Preliminary findings reviewed by The Wall Street Journal and Swiss paper SonntagsZeitung were shared confidentially with Forum trustees this summer.

The expenses included luxury trips to the Seychelles, Morocco, and Miami, often with Schwab's wife Hilde, came with what investigators described as "little or no evidence of business being involved."



Hilde chaired the Schwab Foundation but held no formal role within the WEF.

Schwab, through a spokesman, "broadly rejected the findings." He went further, accusing the board of breaching confidentiality after parts of the probe surfaced in the press.

"The board of trustees is in no way honouring the agreement reached on media restraint," he said in a statement. "I feel deceived… I am not available for further investigations."

That line drew a red one between founder and forum. What began as a closed-door review now teeters on the edge of institutional rupture.

"I am willing to defend my interests with all my strength," Schwab warned, "even in the context of a legal dispute."

At the heart of the probe is not just money or travel but culture, conduct, and power. Investigators cited a pattern of behaviour they described as overreaching.

Schwab, they noted, acted as if the Forum were his "fiefdom," often intervening in editorial publications, pressing staff, and directing benefits toward Hilde.