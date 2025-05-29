Ben & Jerry's has publicly stated that Israel is carrying out genocide in besieged Gaza, a rare and bold stance for a major consumer brand that also sets up the ice-cream maker for another tussle with its London-based corporate parent Unilever.

"Ben & Jerry's believes in human rights and advocates for peace, and we join with those around the world who denounce the genocide in Gaza," the board said in a statement viewed by Reuters news agency on Thursday.

"We stand with all who raise their voices against genocide in Gaza-from petition-signers to street marchers to those risking arrest."

"When humanity is at stake, silence is not an option; now is the time to speak truth to power," it said.

Earlier this month, the company's co-founder Ben Cohen took part in a protest in the US Congress, calling for an end to the genocide in Gaza.

He was seen urging lawmakers to act.

His participation drew attention to Ben & Jerry's continued engagement with global justice issues beyond corporate statements.