The Israeli army conducted another incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside after three raids on Tuesday, violating the country's sovereignty.

The Syrian state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV said Israeli forces advanced into the village of Rasm al-Qita and set up a military checkpoint, preventing the movement of residents.

Syrian news agency SANA also reported another checkpoint built by the Israeli army on the road linking Abu Ghara village and Suwaisa town.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army or Syrian authorities on the reports.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army carried out three incursions into the countryside, setting up a military checkpoint between Umm Batinah and Jaba villages and conducting searches of the passing locals.