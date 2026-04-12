Nigerian Air Force strikes targeting Boko Haram terror group have hit a local market in northeastern Nigeria, killing dozens and wounding many others, a rights group and local media reported.

Officials confirmed a misfire but did not provide details, AP reported.

Nigeria's Air Force said it had killed Boko Haram members in the Jilli axis in Borno State, but in a statement released to Reuters on Sunday, it did not mention hitting a market.

The air strikes occurred on Saturday, and the death tolls differed according to the sources.

A rights group said on X that there were "more than 100 dead" and 35 people seriously wounded, while a local chief spoke of "200 dead and wounded".