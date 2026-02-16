UN human rights experts have called for independent and impartial investigations into the Epstein files, warning that the alleged abuses documented in the disclosures could amount to crimes against humanity.

In a statement on Monday, the experts said the files contain "disturbing and credible evidence of systematic and large-scale sexual abuse, trafficking and exploitation of women and girls."

They said the acts described could constitute sexual slavery, reproductive violence, torture, and other grave violations under international law.

"So grave is the scale, nature, systematic character, and transnational reach of these atrocities against women and girls, that a number of them may reasonably meet the legal threshold of crimes against humanity," they said.

Under international criminal law, crimes against humanity involve widespread or systematic attacks against civilians, including sexual slavery, rape, enforced prostitution, trafficking, and murder.

The disclosure process follows the Epstein Files Transparency Act signed in November 2025. On Jan. 30, the US Department of Justice released more than 3 million pages of material, along with thousands of videos and images.

The experts also raised concerns over what they described as serious redaction failures that exposed sensitive victim information, in some cases before records were withdrawn.