UN experts urge probe into Epstein files, warn crimes against humanity possible
Experts noted that the scale and global nature of abuses against women and girls could amount to crimes against humanity.
Release of millions of Epstein documents allegedly detail systematic sexual abuse, trafficking / AA
5 hours ago

UN human rights experts have called for independent and impartial investigations into the Epstein files, warning that the alleged abuses documented in the disclosures could amount to crimes against humanity.

In a statement on Monday, the experts said the files contain "disturbing and credible evidence of systematic and large-scale sexual abuse, trafficking and exploitation of women and girls."

They said the acts described could constitute sexual slavery, reproductive violence, torture, and other grave violations under international law.

"So grave is the scale, nature, systematic character, and transnational reach of these atrocities against women and girls, that a number of them may reasonably meet the legal threshold of crimes against humanity," they said.

Under international criminal law, crimes against humanity involve widespread or systematic attacks against civilians, including sexual slavery, rape, enforced prostitution, trafficking, and murder.

The disclosure process follows the Epstein Files Transparency Act signed in November 2025. On Jan. 30, the US Department of Justice released more than 3 million pages of material, along with thousands of videos and images.

The experts also raised concerns over what they described as serious redaction failures that exposed sensitive victim information, in some cases before records were withdrawn.

“Not above the law"

They stressed that states are obligated under international human rights law to prevent, investigate, and punish violence against women and girls.

"Any suggestion that it is time to move on from the ‘Epstein files’ is unacceptable," they said, adding: "No one is too wealthy or too powerful to be above the law."

The experts urged US authorities and other governments to ensure full accountability and reparations for victims.

"Failure by governments to effectively investigate, and prosecute those responsible for these crimes, including by complicity or acquiescence, where jurisdiction exists, risks undermining legal frameworks aimed at preventing and responding to violence against women and girls," they warned.

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found dead by suicide in a New York City jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.

