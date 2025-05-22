Israeli opposition leader Yair Golan has blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government ministers for the killing of two embassy staffers in Washington.

In a statement, Golan, head of the Democrats Party, said on Thursday that the discourse of the Israeli government ministers enabled the incident.

Netanyahu’s government “is the one that fuels anti-Semitism and hatred of Israel, and the result is unprecedented diplomatic isolation and danger to every Jew at every point on the globe,” he said.

The opposition leader vowed to replace the government and “restore security to all Jews, in Israel and anywhere around the world.”

Netanyahu, for his part, claimed that the incident was “a price of anti-Semitism and the wild incitement against Israel.”

He said that security will be raised at Israeli embassies around the world.

A gunman opened fire near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night, killing two Israeli embassy staff members.