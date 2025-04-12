Amid widespread global criticism of US President Donald Trump for a series of controversial foreign policy decisions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov offered an unexpected endorsement during a freewheeling exchange at the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Saturday.

Speaking on the second day of the high-profile international event, Lavrov said, “President Trump… seems to understand much, much, much more about what is going on [in Ukraine] than any European leader,” emphasising what he described as Trump’s nuanced grasp of the Russia-Ukraine conflict—unlike his European counterparts.

“Except, I would highlight Hungary and Slovakia. These leaders are quite thoughtful,” Lavrov added.

Since his second inauguration on January 20, Trump has enacted a swift reversal of Washington’s Ukraine policy—halting military aid to Kiev, calling for direct peace talks, and rolling back support for NATO’s eastward expansion.

In a historic shift, he also became the first US president to publicly acknowledge Russia's long-held position that NATO’s expansion near its borders was the root cause of the Russia-Ukraine war, marking a dramatic departure from the traditional bipartisan consensus in Washington.

Trump’s proposals “more reasonable than Brussels bureaucracy”

Lavrov referred to recent phone conversations between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that the US President had offered “several proposals” — notably, a renewed plan for safe navigation in the Black Sea and a “30-day moratorium” on attacks against energy infrastructure.

Highlighting one of Trump’s ideas, Lavrov said, “Another initiative of President Trump was [a] 30-day moratorium attacks on Russian energy sites... President Putin immediately agreed,” noting that the Russian military had even shot down its own drones already in flight to comply with the commitment. “Since then, we have been keeping the word, and Ukrainians have been attacking us from the very beginning, every passing day.”

This account was presented as evidence of Russian willingness to abide by peace-oriented proposals — particularly those not dictated by what Lavrov described as the “Brussels bureaucracy.”

European leaders accused of backing Ukraine’s “racist regime”

Lavrov was harshly critical of Ukraine’s government, repeatedly referring to it as a “racist regime.” He claimed that European leaders were not interested in genuine peacekeeping, but rather in propping up Kiev’s government through military force cloaked as international peace initiatives.

“[Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy said, ‘We don’t need peacekeepers. We need fighting units.’ So make your own conclusion,” Lavrov declared. “They want to use this force — not to keep peace — but to keep and protect the ‘racist’ regime. Everything else is smoke.”

Lavrov also dismissed proposals floated by French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer about establishing a “stabilisation force” in Ukraine. According to Lavrov, these proposals lacked neutrality and were aimed at entrenching the current power structure in Kiev, not resolving the conflict.

Lavrov saved some of his sharpest words for European leaders, whom he accused of hypocrisy and disregard for their own citizens.

“When criticised by people for saying, ‘we live worse than before,’ [European leaders] say, ‘yes, we understand, but our electorate should suffer for the sake of Ukraine,’” he mocked. “Meanwhile, thousands of Ukrainians are living in Europe in luxury, buying very expensive vehicles. But this is what the European elite calls European values.”

Referendums, history, and territorial claims