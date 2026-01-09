POLITICS
3 min read
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Trump hosts executives from top oil companies, promising them security guarantees as they operate in the energy-rich Latin American country.
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
US president tells oil executives firms will work with Washington, not Caracas. / Reuters
January 9, 2026

US President Donald Trump has said a decision on which oil companies will go into Venezuela will be coming "maybe" on Friday, as he holds a meeting with executives from major oil firms.

Speaking at the White House on Friday, Trump said the administration would soon decide which companies would be allowed to operate in Venezuela.

The companies will work directly with the United States and not the Venezuelan government, Trump said, as he assured them of what he described as "total safety."

"We don’t want you to deal with Venezuela," Trump told more than a dozen oil executives gathered in the East Room.

'Uninvestable' country

Trump administration officials have said they need to control Venezuela’s oil sales and revenues to ensure the country acts in America’s interests.

Officials have also said they want large oil companies to invest billions of dollars in rehabilitating Venezuela’s oilfields.

Companies including Chevron, Vitol and Trafigura are reportedly competing for US licences to market Venezuela’s existing crude oil.

Oil majors, however, have been described as hesitant to commit to large, longer-term investments in Venezuela because of high costs and political instability.

RECOMMENDED

Oil companies participating in the talks include some of the world’s largest firms, such as Chevron, ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips.

Several smaller independent companies and private equity-backed players have also taken part in the discussions, including some with links to Colorado, the home state of US Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Venezuela needs significant changes to its commercial and legal systems for it to become investable, ExxonMobil chief executive Darren Woods said during the meeting, adding that he expects the shift to happen under Trump's administration.

"We've had our assets seized there twice, and so you can imagine to re-enter a third time would require some pretty significant changes," he said at a meeting with Trump.

"If we look at the legal and commercial constructs and frameworks in place today in Venezuela — today, it's uninvestable."

'Exploratory' talks

Earlier today, Venezuela said it was in "exploratory" talks with the United States on restoring diplomatic ties, broken off in 2019 under President Nicolas Maduro, who was abducted by US on January 3 along with First Lady in a stunning attack on Caracas.

The government of new interim president Delcy Rodriguez confirmed that US diplomats travelled on Friday to Caracas for what a US official said were talks on reopening the US embassy.

Caracas said it would be reciprocating by sending a delegation to Washington.

RelatedTRT World - What does the US want from post-Maduro Venezuela?
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Multiple deaths as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks