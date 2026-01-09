US President Donald Trump has said a decision on which oil companies will go into Venezuela will be coming "maybe" on Friday, as he holds a meeting with executives from major oil firms.

Speaking at the White House on Friday, Trump said the administration would soon decide which companies would be allowed to operate in Venezuela.

The companies will work directly with the United States and not the Venezuelan government, Trump said, as he assured them of what he described as "total safety."

"We don’t want you to deal with Venezuela," Trump told more than a dozen oil executives gathered in the East Room.

'Uninvestable' country

Trump administration officials have said they need to control Venezuela’s oil sales and revenues to ensure the country acts in America’s interests.

Officials have also said they want large oil companies to invest billions of dollars in rehabilitating Venezuela’s oilfields.

Companies including Chevron, Vitol and Trafigura are reportedly competing for US licences to market Venezuela’s existing crude oil.

Oil majors, however, have been described as hesitant to commit to large, longer-term investments in Venezuela because of high costs and political instability.