The NATO chief said that the sweeping new tariffs announced this week by US President Donald Trump do not violate the alliance’s treaties, not even the one that mentions “encouraging economic collaboration.”

Secretary-General Mark Rutte’s comments on Friday came after a meeting with NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, where he was asked about the potential impact of the tariffs on NATO agreements.

The question cited Article 2 of the NATO treaty, which states: "(NATO allies) will seek to eliminate conflict in their international economic policies and will encourage economic collaboration between any or all of them."

Rutte said of the new tariffs, which have shaken world markets and raised the specter of a global trade war: "I don’t think this is in breach of Article Two. No, I don’t think so. We have seen in the past many examples of differences of view, of fights over tariffs. This has happened before, without that being in violation of Article 2."

Rutte also said the question fell outside his core duties, explaining: “My role is deeply focusing on the defence of NATO territory, and that is why I'm not commenting on other things than directly related to the defence of NATO.”