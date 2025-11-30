TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Iran vow deeper cooperation, slam Israel as biggest threat
Ankara and Tehran outline plans to boost trade, upgrade border crossings, coordinate on migration and confront regional crises, while reaffirming shared opposition to Israeli policies.
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is in Tehran for an official visit, meeting with senior Iranian officials. / AA
November 30, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stressed that Ankara and Tehran are seeking to significantly expand cooperation on trade, energy, border management and regional security, following high-level talks in the Iranian capital.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Sunday, Fidan said both sides agreed that economic ties remain well below potential.

“Trade and energy are top priorities, and we saw again today there is much more to be done,” he said, noting longstanding coordination between the two neighbours. 

He added that the countries would work to increase the number of border gates, streamline crossings, and push ahead with new logistics and transportation projects.

“Israel is the biggest threat to stability in the Middle East”

On regional issues, Fidan said both countries regard Israel as “the biggest threat to stability in the Middle East”, citing the situation in Gaza, tensions in Lebanon and Syria, and broader concerns over Israeli “expansionist policies”.

“The international community must fulfil its responsibilities,” he said, calling for stronger global pressure to uphold regional security.

Fidan reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for Iran amid ongoing nuclear talks, urging the removal of what he described as “unrighteous” sanctions while emphasising that Tehran must resolve outstanding issues “on the basis of international law.”

He also reiterated Ankara’s backing for diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Fighting irregular migration

Fidan also said Türkiye and Iran discussed coordinated steps to tackle irregular migration from Afghanistan, calling for “concrete cooperation” to address a challenge affecting the wider region.

As part of efforts to deepen bilateral engagement, Ankara welcomed Iran’s plan to open a new consulate in the eastern Turkish province of Van, with Fidan saying he would attend the inauguration alongside Araghchi.

The two ministers also agreed to convene the ninth Türkiye–Iran High-Level Cooperation Council at the presidential level “as soon as possible”.

