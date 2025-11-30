Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stressed that Ankara and Tehran are seeking to significantly expand cooperation on trade, energy, border management and regional security, following high-level talks in the Iranian capital.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Sunday, Fidan said both sides agreed that economic ties remain well below potential.

“Trade and energy are top priorities, and we saw again today there is much more to be done,” he said, noting longstanding coordination between the two neighbours.

He added that the countries would work to increase the number of border gates, streamline crossings, and push ahead with new logistics and transportation projects.

Related TRT World - Erdogan to Pezeshkian: Türkiye sees benefit in Iran's nuclear talks

“Israel is the biggest threat to stability in the Middle East”

On regional issues, Fidan said both countries regard Israel as “the biggest threat to stability in the Middle East”, citing the situation in Gaza, tensions in Lebanon and Syria, and broader concerns over Israeli “expansionist policies”.

“The international community must fulfil its responsibilities,” he said, calling for stronger global pressure to uphold regional security.