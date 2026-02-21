WORLD
2 min read
Tehran challenges US figures on Iran protest toll
Foreign Minister Araghchi has rejected US claims of 32,000 deaths and asks for evidence to back the high numbers.
Tehran challenges US figures on Iran protest toll
Iranian foreign minister demands evidence from Trump regarding 32,000 alleged deaths during protests / AP
10 hours ago

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday dismissed US claims that 32,000 civilians were killed during protests in Iran, saying Tehran has already released official figures and calling for evidence to substantiate higher estimates.

"You know, the people of Iran are a lot different from the leaders of Iran, and it's a very, very, very sad situation," US President Donald Trump said Friday, adding that 32,000 people were killed there over a "relatively short period of time."

In remarks through X, Araghchi said Tehran had already fulfilled its “pledge of full transparency” by publishing an official list documenting 3,117 victims of what he described as “recent terrorist operations,” including around 200 security personnel.

He added that “if anyone disputes the accuracy of our data, please share any evidence.”

RelatedTRT World - Iran pushes diplomacy as Trump weighs possible limited strike

Earlier Friday, Trump said he was "considering" a limited military strike to pressure Iran into a deal, without providing further details.

RECOMMENDED

The latest wave of arrests comes weeks after protests in Iran that began peacefully over economic grievances but later turned violent, resulting in more than 3,000 deaths, according to official figures.

Iranian authorities accused the US and Israel of backing what they described as “rioting” and “terrorism.”

Iran and the US resumed nuclear negotiations earlier this month in the Omani capital Muscat, followed by another round of talks in Geneva on Tuesday under Oman's mediation.

The renewed diplomacy comes amid heightened regional tensions, fueled by a significant US military buildup in the Persian Gulf, as well as Iranian military drills.

Trump, speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, DC, on Thursday, warned that the US would opt for military action against Iran “within 10 to 15 days” if negotiations fail.

RelatedTRT World - US carrier enters Mediterranean as Trump weighs Iran strike
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Hamas calls Israeli attack on Lebanon refugee camp 'crime against civilians'
US sanctions RSF commanders over Darfur atrocities as genocide warnings mount
Israeli truce violations kill 10 across Lebanon, including attack on Palestinian refugee camp
Turkish Armed Forces leads world in drone technology, showcases capabilities at NATO exercise
Bulgaria's deputy prime minister steps down a day after caretaker cabinet takes charge
NASA sets date to send astronauts around moon for first time in 50 years
Millions of Syrian children out of school as funding gaps threaten recovery: UNICEF envoy
Unrest near presidential palace in Yemen's Aden leaves casualties after new government convenes
Türkiye renewables hit 62% of installed capacity, eyes climate action at COP31: Erdogan
US scrambles jets as Russian warplanes detected near Alaska
Millions in Somalia on brink of worsening hunger as WFP faces critical funding shortfall
Türkiye's Kizilelma combat drone gets Aselsan's new electronic shield upgrade
Israel arrests 14 Palestinians in occupied West Bank raids during Ramadan
UN report details 'staggering' torture, abuse in global scam trafficking networks
Epstein's wealth is being used to compensate victims. What about his far richer partners?