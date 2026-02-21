Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday dismissed US claims that 32,000 civilians were killed during protests in Iran, saying Tehran has already released official figures and calling for evidence to substantiate higher estimates.

"You know, the people of Iran are a lot different from the leaders of Iran, and it's a very, very, very sad situation," US President Donald Trump said Friday, adding that 32,000 people were killed there over a "relatively short period of time."

In remarks through X, Araghchi said Tehran had already fulfilled its “pledge of full transparency” by publishing an official list documenting 3,117 victims of what he described as “recent terrorist operations,” including around 200 security personnel.

He added that “if anyone disputes the accuracy of our data, please share any evidence.”

Earlier Friday, Trump said he was "considering" a limited military strike to pressure Iran into a deal, without providing further details.