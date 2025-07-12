At least 67 children have died of hunger in Gaza since October 2023 as Israel’s total blockade of the territory enters its 103rd consecutive day, the Government Media Office in Gaza said.

The office, in a statement Saturday, warned that the number could rise dramatically, with more than 650,000 children aged under 5 now facing severe and life-threatening malnutrition in the coming weeks due to the continued denial of food, medicine, and fuel.

“Starvation is now killing what bombs have not,” the office stated, describing the ongoing siege as one of the “most extreme forms of collective punishment in modern history.

The media office said “dozens of additional deaths had been recorded in just the past three days alone, as Israeli forces continue to block the entry of flour, infant formula, and vital nutritional and medical supplies.”

‘Matter of life or death’

It accused Israel of deliberately pursuing a policy of mass starvation.