Shooting in Syria’s Sweida countryside kills four, suspect arrested
Authorities urged calm in Sweida after a deadly shooting incident amid a fragile ceasefire in the province.
Security forces vow justice for victims of a deadly shooting incident in southern Syria. [File photo] / AP
February 8, 2026

Four people were killed on Saturday in the countryside of Sweida province in southern Syria in a shooting incident, while authorities announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the case and urged residents to exercise restraint and avoid any escalation.

“In a tragic incident in al Matouneh area of Sweida countryside, a heinous crime was committed against five residents of the area, resulting in the killing of four of them and the serious injury of the fifth,” Hussam al Tahhan, Sweida’s internal security commander, said in a statement posted by Syria’s Interior Ministry on Telegram.

He revealed that “based on preliminary investigations and in cooperation with one of the survivors of the shooting, it was found that one of the suspects is a member of the Internal Security Directorate in the area.”

Al Tahhan noted that “the individual was immediately arrested and referred for investigation to complete the legal procedures.”

He stressed that “any violation against citizens is categorically unacceptable, and there will be no tolerance for any act that threatens the security and safety of residents.”

Sweida tensions

The Syrian official called on “the people of the province to remain calm and show patience and trust in the measures being taken,” affirming that “justice will take its course to ensure that such a tragic incident does not recur and that those responsible are held accountable, regardless of their affiliation.”

Sweida has been under a ceasefire since July, after deadly clashes between Druze factions and Bedouin tribes left hundreds dead and injured.

The ceasefire has been repeatedly violated by al Hijri-linked groups, including attacks on military positions, while the government has maintained its commitment to the agreement and facilitated civilian evacuations and the entry of humanitarian aid.

