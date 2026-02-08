Four people were killed on Saturday in the countryside of Sweida province in southern Syria in a shooting incident, while authorities announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the case and urged residents to exercise restraint and avoid any escalation.

“In a tragic incident in al Matouneh area of Sweida countryside, a heinous crime was committed against five residents of the area, resulting in the killing of four of them and the serious injury of the fifth,” Hussam al Tahhan, Sweida’s internal security commander, said in a statement posted by Syria’s Interior Ministry on Telegram.

He revealed that “based on preliminary investigations and in cooperation with one of the survivors of the shooting, it was found that one of the suspects is a member of the Internal Security Directorate in the area.”

Al Tahhan noted that “the individual was immediately arrested and referred for investigation to complete the legal procedures.”

He stressed that “any violation against citizens is categorically unacceptable, and there will be no tolerance for any act that threatens the security and safety of residents.”