TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Erdogan reaffirms support for Lebanon in talks with Aoun
In a phone call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, President Erdogan says Türkiye is ready to support international mechanisms ensuring Lebanon’s security.
Erdogan reaffirms support for Lebanon in talks with Aoun
Erdogan underscored Türkiye’s opposition to “Israel’s aggressive posture toward Lebanon.” / AA
December 23, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Lebanese counterpart Joseph Aoun have discussed bilateral relations and regional matters.

During a phone call on Tuesday, Erdogan emphasised Türkiye’s continued support for Lebanon’s stability and sovereignty, according to the statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

He also noted that the two countries “have significant potential in the fields of trade and investment.”

Erdogan expressed Ankara’s readiness to contribute to international mechanisms that aim to enhance Lebanon’s security.

He further stated that Türkiye expects Lebanon to adopt a stance that protects the rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots.

On regional developments, Erdogan reiterated the country's commitment to supporting positive transformations in Syria that could contribute to broader regional stability.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Lebanese soldier among those killed in Monday's Israeli strike, army says

‘Israel’s aggressive posture’

He also underscored Türkiye’s opposition to “Israel’s aggressive posture toward Lebanon,” the statement added.

Israel and Lebanon reached a ceasefire in November 2024 after more than a year of cross-border attacks amid the war in Gaza. More than 4,000 people were killed, and 17,000 others were wounded.

Under the ceasefire, Israeli forces were supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January, but have only partially pulled out, maintaining a military presence at five border outposts.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
A who's who of powerful people named in the Epstein file dump
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off