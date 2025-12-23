Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Lebanese counterpart Joseph Aoun have discussed bilateral relations and regional matters.
During a phone call on Tuesday, Erdogan emphasised Türkiye’s continued support for Lebanon’s stability and sovereignty, according to the statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.
He also noted that the two countries “have significant potential in the fields of trade and investment.”
Erdogan expressed Ankara’s readiness to contribute to international mechanisms that aim to enhance Lebanon’s security.
He further stated that Türkiye expects Lebanon to adopt a stance that protects the rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots.
On regional developments, Erdogan reiterated the country's commitment to supporting positive transformations in Syria that could contribute to broader regional stability.
‘Israel’s aggressive posture’
He also underscored Türkiye’s opposition to “Israel’s aggressive posture toward Lebanon,” the statement added.
Israel and Lebanon reached a ceasefire in November 2024 after more than a year of cross-border attacks amid the war in Gaza. More than 4,000 people were killed, and 17,000 others were wounded.
Under the ceasefire, Israeli forces were supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January, but have only partially pulled out, maintaining a military presence at five border outposts.