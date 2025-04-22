At least 24 people have been killed in Indian-administered Kashmir when gunmen opened fire on tourists, according to local media and police, with authorities calling it the worst attack on civilians in years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi decried the "heinous act" on Tuesday at the summer retreat of Pahalgam, pledging that the attackers "will be brought to justice".

The attack targeted tourists in Pahalgam, which lies about 90 kilometres (55 miles) by road from the key city of Srinagar.

The senior police officer in the region, speaking on condition of anonymity, described a massacre in which at least 24 people had been killed.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but rebels in the Muslim-majority region have waged an insurgency since 1989.

They are seeking independence or a merger with Pakistan, which controls a smaller part of the Kashmir region and, like India, claims it in full.

"Some tourists have been admitted to the local hospital in an injured condition."

