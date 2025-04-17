A mass shooting at a university in Florida has left two people dead and six others wounded, police in the southeastern US state said, identifying the suspect as the son of a local law enforcement officer.



"Two victims are deceased and five individuals have been transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds," Florida State University Chief of Police Jason Trumbower said on Thursday, adding the suspect was also in the hospital.

Florida State University is located in Tallahassee, Florida, home of the state Capitol. More than 40,000 students attend FSU.

According to a spokesperson from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, at least six people were rushed to the hospital after the gunfire erupted.

From the Oval Office, flanked by Vice President JD Vance and senior officials, US President Trump addressed the tragedy: "It's a shame. It's a horrible thing. Horrible that things like this take place. And we'll have more to say about it later."

Asked whether he'd like to see new gun legislation in the wake of the deadly shooting, Trump said he has an "obligation to protect" the Second Amendment to the Constitution.

"These things are terrible, but the gun doesn't do the shooting, the people do."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said, "Our prayers are with our FSU family, and state law enforcement is actively responding."

The university has cancelled all classes. All scheduled sports events have also been called off as the community grapples with the shock and trauma of today's violence.

The gunman was believed to be a current student at FSU and was taken to the hospital, police said.

It was also said he was the son of a Leon County sheriff deputy and had access to his mother's gun.

'It was survival'

Videos showed people running through traffic, fleeing the scene, around the time of the shooting at the student union.