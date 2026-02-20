Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier accused of trafficking women and assaulting underage girls, amassed an estate worth roughly $560–600 million before his death in August 2019, according to court filings and state records.

His assets included multiple luxurious homes, a Manhattan townhouse, Palm Beach mansion, New Mexico ranch, Paris apartment, private islands, corporate investments, private jets and yachts.

Much of his wealth came from tax and estate‑planning services, investment fees, and gains on his investment holdings — notably with wealthy clients such as billionaire and former Victoria Secrets CEO Les Wexner and American billionaire Leon Black who together paid hundreds of millions in fees to him over time.

But Epstein’s exact source of wealth remains partially opaque, with some financial ties and transactions still under scrutiny.

Now lawyers are pushing courts to compensate Epstein’s victims using his wealthy estate.

However, it remains unclear if the powerful men who rubbed shoulders with Epstein and benefited from his network will ever pay any penalty.

Here’s the breakdown of the wealth of the high-net-worth people whose ties to Epstein were revealed in the newly released files by the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

Bill Gates

Bill Gates, the tech titan whose meetings with Epstein are now infamous, commands a fortune of over $108 billion. That’s nearly 200 times Epstein’s estate. Gates may claim the encounters were merely social, but the optics are undeniable: a billionaire hobnobbing with a convicted sex offender while Epstein ran his empire of abuse.

The documents released by the DOJ indicate Gates and Epstein met repeatedly after Epstein's prison term ended to discuss expanding the Microsoft founder's philanthropic efforts.

The files also include pictures of the Microsoft co-founder posing with women whose faces are redacted. Gates has said the relationship was confined to philanthropy-related discussions and has said it was a mistake to meet with him.

Leon Black