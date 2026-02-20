BIZTECH
Epstein's wealth is being used to compensate victims. What about his far richer partners?
Justice Department files shed new light on Jeffrey Epstein’s powerful circle, revealing billionaires and global business leaders whose fortunes dwarf the late financier’s $600 million estate.
Jeffrey Epstein is seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, US, on December 19, 2025. / Reuters
4 hours ago

Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier accused of trafficking women and assaulting underage girls, amassed an estate worth roughly $560–600 million before his death in August 2019, according to court filings and state records. 

His assets included multiple luxurious homes, a Manhattan townhouse, Palm Beach mansion, New Mexico ranch, Paris apartment, private islands, corporate investments, private jets and yachts.

Much of his wealth came from tax and estate‑planning services, investment fees, and gains on his investment holdings — notably with wealthy clients such as billionaire and former Victoria Secrets CEO Les Wexner and American billionaire Leon Black who together paid hundreds of millions in fees to him over time.

But Epstein’s exact source of wealth remains partially opaque, with some financial ties and transactions still under scrutiny. 

Now lawyers are pushing courts to compensate Epstein’s victims using his wealthy estate.

However, it remains unclear if the powerful men who rubbed shoulders with Epstein and benefited from his network will ever pay any penalty.

Here’s the breakdown of the wealth of the high-net-worth people whose ties to Epstein were revealed in the newly released files by the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

Bill Gates

Bill Gates, the tech titan whose meetings with Epstein are now infamous, commands a fortune of over $108 billion. That’s nearly 200 times Epstein’s estate. Gates may claim the encounters were merely social, but the optics are undeniable: a billionaire hobnobbing with a convicted sex offender while Epstein ran his empire of abuse.

The documents released by the DOJ indicate Gates and Epstein met repeatedly after Epstein's prison term ended to discuss expanding the Microsoft founder's philanthropic efforts.

The files also include pictures of the Microsoft co-founder posing with women whose faces are redacted. Gates has said the relationship was confined to philanthropy-related discussions and has said it was a mistake to meet with him.

Leon Black

Leon Black, the private equity powerhouse who is the former CEO of Apollo Global Management, paid Epstein millions for “advice” and still sits on billions of dollars.

Forbes and financial documents estimate Black’s net worth at around $14 billion in recent estimates.

Leslie Wexner

Leslie Wexner, the retail mogul and Victoria’s Secret founder, handed over his empire’s reins and vast sums to Epstein. Today, Wexner’s fortune ranges between $4–6 billion.

The New York Times reported that Wexner helped Epstein expand his financial clout and gave him credibility.

It has now also been revealed that Wexner appears to have been labelled a co-conspirator with Epstein by the FBI, though he faces no criminal charges in connection with Epstein’s offences.

Sultan Sulayem

Even Dubai-based businessman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, who is the former DP World CEO, clocks in at $7–8 billion, comfortably eclipsing Epstein’s estate. 

DP World is a multinational ports and logistics enterprise with operations spanning more than 80 countries. He is also the brother of Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the head of the FIA, which governs the world’s motorsport championships, including Formula One.

DP World announced on Friday that Bin Sulayem had resigned as chief executive and chair. The decision to act was taken after Bin Sulayem's name appeared in the Epstein files and as his relationship with the late convicted sex offender faced increasing scrutiny, Reuters reported.

In their correspondence, Bin Sulayem and Epstein discussed sexual relationships with women with whom Epstein helped him connect.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
