Washington, DC — The US Federal Reserve is set to announce its latest decision on interest rates.



Markets broadly expect the central bank to hold steady for a fifth-straight meeting on Wednesday, keeping the federal funds rate at its current range of 4.25 percent to 4.50 percent.

But the decision lands under unusual political and economic pressure, with US President Donald Trump calling for a sharp rate cut and signs of rare internal disagreement inside the Fed itself.

What's at stake?

Interest rates shape the cost of borrowing across the economy, from mortgages and credit cards to business loans and federal debt.

A lower rate makes it cheaper to borrow and spend while a higher one cools demand, helping control inflation.

Trump has made no secret of where he stands.

On Wednesday morning, just hours before the Fed's policy announcement, he posted on Truth Social: "MUST NOW LOWER THE RATE," citing new government data showing second-quarter GDP growth at 3 percent, higher than expected.



In his view, inflation has cooled and the Fed should step in with a large rate cut to turbocharge growth.

Trump also pointed to other central banks, including the European Central Bank and Bank of England, which have begun cutting rates this year.

The US President argues that by keeping US rates higher, the Fed is choking off momentum and driving up the cost of federal borrowing.

Why Powell is holding back

Inside the Fed, Chair Jerome Powell and several colleagues remain cautious. Inflation has eased from its peak but remains above the central bank's 2 percent target, currently at 2.7 percent on an annualised basis, as of June.

Much of the concern centres on Trump's trade policies. Tariffs imposed on imports are raising prices for some goods, and Fed officials fear that cutting rates too soon may worsen inflation pressures.

So far, those price increases haven't spread across the economy, but Powell has made clear he wants more data before making a move.

The labour market adds another layer. Job growth remains strong, and the unemployment rate is low. That gives the Fed breathing room.



There's little urgency for the central bank to cut rates when the economy is adding jobs and consumers are still spending.