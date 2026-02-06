Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has described Türkiye as a "vital" ally for Canada within NATO and pointed to significant potential to expand bilateral ties, particularly in trade and industry.

"Let me reinforce a few things in it. One is Türkiye is a vital partner in NATO, a vital partner in a very important and sometimes challenging part of the world," Carney told reporters at a news conference in Vaughan on Thursday.

Highlighting economic cooperation, he said: "In addition, there is tremendous opportunity. We have a series of opportunities to deepen our commercial relationships with Türkiye," noting that he had begun discussions with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York at the UN General Assembly in September last year and planned to follow up.

He added that cooperation could extend to "aspects of defense cooperation and nuclear cooperation" while stressing the broader scope of the relationship.