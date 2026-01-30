Syria’s information minister has said that a ceasefire and integration agreement with the YPG terror group-led SDF will take effect on Monday, describing the deal as a step towards consolidating state authority and easing tensions in the northeast.

Speaking in an interview with the privately owned Syria TV on Friday, Hamza al-Mustafa said Damascus sought to take a "positive step" with the agreement, adding that the situation in Syria after regaining control of Deir el-Zour and Raqqa "is not what it was before".

He said the latest agreement concerning the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli and the integration of military forces builds on a previous accord reached on January 18, describing the new deal as defining the practical mechanisms for implementation.

On January 18, the government and the YPG terror group-led SDF concluded an agreement aimed at ending military confrontation in northeastern Syria and restoring full state authority over key regions east of the Euphrates River.

The agreement set out a framework combining an immediate ceasefire with administrative, military and institutional reintegration under Damascus’ authority.

Under the new agreement, al-Mustafa said YPG terror group-led SDF members will be integrated "individually" into military brigades under the Defence Ministry.