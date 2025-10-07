Syrian Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra has said that a ceasefire agreement was reached in northern and northeastern Syria following talks with YPG/SDF in Damascus.

“We agreed on a comprehensive ceasefire across all fronts and military positions in northern and northeastern Syria, with the implementation of the agreement to begin immediately,” the minister said on X on Tuesday.

Recent clashes between the two sides have cast a shadow over a landmark deal signed in March between the US-backed SDF and Syria's government to integrate the regional force into state institutions.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group.