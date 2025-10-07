MIDDLE EAST
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
The agreement would take effect immediately across all fronts, military positions in northern, northeastern Syria, the defence minister says.
The deal aimed to help stitch together a country fractured by 14 years of civil war. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
October 7, 2025

Syrian Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra has said that a ceasefire agreement was reached in northern and northeastern Syria following talks with YPG/SDF in Damascus.

“We agreed on a comprehensive ceasefire across all fronts and military positions in northern and northeastern Syria, with the implementation of the agreement to begin immediately,” the minister said on X on Tuesday.

Recent clashes between the two sides have cast a shadow over a landmark deal signed in March between the US-backed SDF and Syria's government to integrate the regional force into state institutions.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group.

The deal aimed to help stitch together a country fractured by 14 years of civil war and pave the way for the SDF to merge with the Syrian army.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
