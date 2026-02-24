Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have accused the Justice Department of potentially withholding and removing "Epstein files" documents related to President Donald Trump.

Representative Robert Garcia, the committee's top Democrat, said on Tuesday that the panel's Democratic members had spent weeks "investigating the FBI’s handling of allegations from 2019 against President Donald Trump by a survivor."

"Yesterday, I reviewed unredacted evidence logs at the Department of Justice. Oversight Democrats can confirm that the DOJ appears to have illegally withheld FBI interviews with this survivor who accused President Trump of heinous crimes. Oversight Democrats will open a parallel investigation into this," he said.

"Covering up direct evidence of a potential assault by the President of the United States is the most serious possible crime in this White House cover up," he added.

The NPR radio broadcaster earlier reported that the Justice Department withheld the files, saying they include roughly 50 pages of FBI interviews and notes with the woman who accused Trump of abusing her.

NPR said it reviewed "multiple sets of unique serial numbers appearing before and after the pages in question," and that those pages have been catalogued by the Justice Department, but have not been disclosed publicly despite a law mandating that they be published.

The radio network did not name the woman due to an internal policy of not naming victims of sexual abuse.