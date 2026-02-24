POLITICS
3 min read
Democrats claim DOJ 'appears to have' withheld Epstein files related to Trump
"Covering up direct evidence of a potential assault by the President of the United States is the most serious possible crime in this White House cover up," says Representative Robert Garcia.
Democrats claim DOJ 'appears to have' withheld Epstein files related to Trump
Haley Robson and Dani Bensky, who have accused Epstein of abuse, are among guests invited to State of the Union speech by Trump. [File] / AP
a day ago

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have accused the Justice Department of potentially withholding and removing "Epstein files" documents related to President Donald Trump.

Representative Robert Garcia, the committee's top Democrat, said on Tuesday that the panel's Democratic members had spent weeks "investigating the FBI’s handling of allegations from 2019 against President Donald Trump by a survivor."

"Yesterday, I reviewed unredacted evidence logs at the Department of Justice. Oversight Democrats can confirm that the DOJ appears to have illegally withheld FBI interviews with this survivor who accused President Trump of heinous crimes. Oversight Democrats will open a parallel investigation into this," he said.

"Covering up direct evidence of a potential assault by the President of the United States is the most serious possible crime in this White House cover up," he added.

The NPR radio broadcaster earlier reported that the Justice Department withheld the files, saying they include roughly 50 pages of FBI interviews and notes with the woman who accused Trump of abusing her.

NPR said it reviewed "multiple sets of unique serial numbers appearing before and after the pages in question," and that those pages have been catalogued by the Justice Department, but have not been disclosed publicly despite a law mandating that they be published.

The radio network did not name the woman due to an internal policy of not naming victims of sexual abuse.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Epstein funded anti-Palestine groups, including one aiding Zionist settlements, US documents reveal

Epstein accusers among guests invited to Trump speech

On January 30, the US Justice Department released more than 3 million pages of documents, 2,000 videos, and 180,000 images under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law last November after Trump relented amid bipartisan pressure.

Those materials include grand jury transcripts and investigative records, though many pages remain heavily redacted. Epstein survivors and victims’ relatives say the disclosure falls short of what the law requires and omits vital information.

Authorities found Epstein dead by suicide in a New York City jail in 2019 while he was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.

Meanwhile, some of those invited to sit in special galleries above the House of Representatives floor during President Donald Trump's speech on Tuesday are several Epstein accusers.

Haley Robson, who has accused late convicted sex offender of abuse, will be a guest of Democratic Representative Ro Khanna of California, the lawmaker announced.

Dani Bensky, another Epstein accuser, will be the guest of Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

Democratic Representatives Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Suhas Subramanyam of Virginia have invited Sky and Amanda Roberts, the brother and sister-in-law of Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide in 2025.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
American convicted of murder in Bali deported by Indonesia after 11 years in prison
Mexico sends two more humanitarian ships to Cuba with over 1,000 tonnes of supplies
South Korean, US forces to hold spring joint military drill next month
CPJ: Israel committed two-thirds of the record 129 journalist killings in 2025
Gunman fires at Utah Muslim leader outside home during holy month of Ramadan
Red alert in Indonesia's Bali as torrential rains trigger floods and landslides
Japanese journalist arrested in Iran: Reports
US ponders requiring banks to collect citizenship data: report
Hundreds of bodies were uncovered in search for Gaza hostages: Trump
US general expresses regret after South Korea protests air exercise
India's Modi visits Israel as US-Iran tensions mount
Merz seeks 'fairer' economic ties with China as Berlin pushes to reset relations
Türkiye highlights mediation role, urges diplomatic push as Ukraine war enters fifth year
UN Security Council demands immediate ceasefire in Sudan, condemns attacks on civilians
Sri Lanka arrests ex-spy chief over 2019 Easter bombings