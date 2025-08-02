BIZTECH
2 min read
Global stocks tumble on weak US jobs report, looming Trump tariffs
Markets fall sharply across US, Europe and Asia as poor hiring data fuels recession fears and Trump confirms new wave of tariffs on global trade partners.
Global stocks tumble on weak US jobs report, looming Trump tariffs
Global stocks tumble on weak US jobs report, looming Trump tariffs / AP
August 2, 2025

Stock markets around the world have fallen sharply after a disappointing US jobs report raised concerns about the strength of the global economy, just as President Donald Trump confirmed new tariffs on dozens of countries.

Major US indices finished the day down more than 1.2 percent, while markets in Paris and Frankfurt dropped nearly three percent.

Losses extended across Asia and Europe, and oil prices plunged on fears of weakening demand.

The US Labor Department reported that the economy added just 73,000 jobs in July, well below expectations.

The unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.2 percent from 4.1 percent.

In addition, job gains from May and June were revised down by a combined 260,000 jobs.

Analysts noted that markets had been looking for a reason to sell after several weeks of record highs.

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, Trump's long-signaled tariff hike went into effect.

On Thursday evening, he announced that dozens of trading partners — including the European Union — would face new tariff rates ranging from 10 to 41 percent.

However, the White House said the tariffs would not be implemented until August 7, giving countries time to strike bilateral deals with the US.

Some nations — including the UK, EU, Japan, and South Korea — have already secured side agreements.

Talks with China continue ahead of a fragile trade truce set to expire on August 12.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'