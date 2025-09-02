Recognition of a Palestinian state by leading Western nations would mark the "starting gun" for a sprint toward implementing a two-state solution, the head of the Palestinian mission in London said.
Britain, France, Canada, Australia and Belgium have all said they will recognise a Palestinian state at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.
The UK has indicated it could pause recognition if Israel eased the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and committed to a long-term peace process.
The moves aim to pressure Israel to halt its offensive in Gaza and stop settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.
Critics, however, say recognition risks being symbolic unless backed by concrete steps.
"I think it will be the starting gun for what we hope to be a sprint, not even a march, towards implementing the two-state solution," envoy Husam Zomlot told Reuters.
"We are hoping for an active, effective, meaningful role by the United Kingdom."
Israel, facing growing global criticism over its genocide in Gaza, has condemned recognition gestures, saying they would reward Hamas.
The two-state solution envisions a Palestinian state in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, with a link across Israel, alongside Israel.
But its feasibility has diminished as settlement construction has accelerated and disputes over borders, refugees and Jerusalem remain unresolved.
Zomlot said Britain’s move would be particularly significant given its 1917 Balfour Declaration endorsing a "national home for the Jewish people in Palestine."
He argued it was not too late to achieve a two-state outcome if international momentum continued.
"Once we create sufficient pressure — meaningful pressure — I assure you, it is absolutely possible," he said, urging Israel to dismantle settlements.
In 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled Israel’s occupation and settlement activity illegal, saying they should be withdrawn as soon as possible.