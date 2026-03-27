Talks between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Türkiye on the war in the Middle East could take place this weekend on Pakistani soil, Ankara has said.
"Initially, we had planned to hold this meeting in Türkiye... However, since our Pakistani counterparts are required to remain in their country, we moved the meeting to Pakistan," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told the private A Haber broadcaster.
"It is possible that we will meet there this weekend," Fidan added.
According to Ankara's top diplomat, the talks would bring together the foreign ministers of the four Muslim-majority countries.
Earlier on Friday, Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said he expected a direct US-Iran meeting in Pakistan "very soon", without revealing his source.
While Tehran has refused to admit to holding official talks with Washington, Iran has passed a response to US President Donald Trump's 15-point plan to end the war via Islamabad, according to an anonymous source cited by the Iranian Tasnim press agency.
Meanwhile, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Friday he believes Iran will hold talks with Washington "this week" to end the month-long war in the Middle East.
"We think there will be meetings this week, we're certainly hopeful for it," Witkoff told a business forum in Miami when asked about the Iran negotiations.
A senior Iranian official said on Friday that US attacks on Iran while simultaneously calling for talks were "intolerable," adding Tehran had yet to decide whether to respond to a US proposal due to attacks on industrial and nuclear infrastructure.
Iran's response to U.S. proposals had originally been expected to be delivered on Friday or Saturday, the official added.