Talks between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Türkiye on the war in the Middle East could take place this weekend on Pakistani soil, Ankara has said.

"Initially, we had planned to hold this meeting in Türkiye... However, since our Pakistani counterparts are required to remain in their country, we moved the meeting to Pakistan," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told the private A Haber broadcaster.

"It is possible that we will meet there this weekend," Fidan added.

According to Ankara's top diplomat, the talks would bring together the foreign ministers of the four Muslim-majority countries.

Earlier on Friday, Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said he expected a direct US-Iran meeting in Pakistan "very soon", without revealing his source.