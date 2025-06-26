WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
European retailers drop Israeli goods in solidarity with Gaza
Italian supermarket chain Coop Alleanza 3.0 is pulling Israeli goods in solidarity with Gaza, joining the UK’s Co-op in boycotting products from countries accused of human rights violations, including Israel.
European retailers drop Israeli goods in solidarity with Gaza
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Designer: Semih Genc / TRT World
June 26, 2025

Italian supermarket chain Coop Alleanza 3.0 has announced it will stop selling Israeli products — including tahini, peanuts and SodaStream — in solidarity with Gaza, as the retail boycott of Israeli goods gathers momentum.

“We cannot remain indifferent to the ongoing violence in Gaza,” the company said in a statement on June 25.

RECOMMENDED

The chain will also start selling Gaza Cola to help rebuild a hospital in the besieged enclave.

The move comes just a day after British food retailer the Co-op Group said it would stop sourcing products from 17 countries, including Israel, citing “internationally recognised” human rights abuses.

Explore
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report