Fighting intensified along the Thailand–Cambodia border on Thursday, with artillery fire and explosions reported near several disputed ancient temples.

At least 19 were killed, officials said.

Jets, tanks and drones have been deployed across multiple provinces since clashes reignited last week, causing the mass displacement of half a million people.

This marks the deadliest surge in violence since July, when dozens were killed before a ceasefire was brokered with the help of US President Donald Trump.

The two countries have long disputed a colonial-era demarcation of their 800-kilometre frontier, where several historic temples lie on contested ground.

Trump said he expects to speak with the leaders of both countries on Thursday to press for a halt in hostilities. But Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters there had been “no coordination” yet with Washington.

“If there’s a call… we will answer,” he said, adding that Trump “does not have more details of the situation than me” and stressing that the crisis remains an issue between the two neighbours.

Related TRT World - Cambodia, Thailand trade truce-violation claims after deadly border clash

Trade of accusations

Each side has accused the other of reigniting the conflict, which has now spread across five provinces in both countries. Thailand’s defence ministry said nine Thai soldiers have been killed and more than 120 wounded this week. Cambodia’s defence ministry has reported 10 civilian deaths and 60 wounded.