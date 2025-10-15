Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit declaration of intent on Gaza signed this week.

Speaking at a press briefing following a cabinet meeting in Ankara on Wednesday, Erdogan said, “We will fully support the Sharm el-Sheikh declaration through the end, and I believe the United States, Egypt, and Qatar will adopt a similar position.”

The remarks follow the summit on Monday in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, where US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi hosted more than 20 world leaders, including Erdogan, to sign a document on the Gaza ceasefire deal that ended the war.

Erdogan, Trump, Sisi, and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani formally signed the agreement backing the truce and permanent peace in Gaza.

On the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Erdogan stressed the importance of international efforts to help the Palestinians.