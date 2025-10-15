WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Erdogan reiterates Türkiye's support for Sharm el-Sheikh declaration on Gaza
Erdogan, Trump, Sisi and Al Thani formally signed the agreement backing the truce and permanent peace in Gaza.
Erdogan reiterates Türkiye's support for Sharm el-Sheikh declaration on Gaza
Türkiye will fully back Sharm el-Sheikh declaration. / AA
October 15, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit declaration of intent on Gaza signed this week.

Speaking at a press briefing following a cabinet meeting in Ankara on Wednesday, Erdogan said, “We will fully support the Sharm el-Sheikh declaration through the end, and I believe the United States, Egypt, and Qatar will adopt a similar position.”

The remarks follow the summit on Monday in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, where US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi hosted more than 20 world leaders, including Erdogan, to sign a document on the Gaza ceasefire deal that ended the war.

Erdogan, Trump, Sisi, and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani formally signed the agreement backing the truce and permanent peace in Gaza.

On the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Erdogan stressed the importance of international efforts to help the Palestinians.

RECOMMENDED

“Every effort to ease the burden of the oppressed people of Gaza is valuable to us. It is neither anyone’s place nor right to belittle this by simply saying, ‘they signed a ceasefire,’” he said.

The release of Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails began after Hamas freed all 20 living Israeli captives held in Gaza on Monday.

Erdogan also highlighted Türkiye’s role in fostering regional stability, saying: “The Turkish people have successfully passed the test of brotherhood and neighbourliness. Our relations with Syria are strengthening. As stability takes root in Syria, everything will improve significantly.”

RelatedTRT World - World powers rally behind Gaza ceasefire at Sharm el-Sheikh summit

Explore
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys