Turkish security forces have detained four more suspects in Türkiye’s northern Bartin province as part of an ongoing operation against the Daesh terror group, security sources said on Wednesday.
The operation, carried out by provincial police teams, aimed to expose the group’s network and prevent its activities in the region. The sources said the suspects are believed to have provided financial support to the terrorist organisation.
These latest detentions come amid a wider nationwide crackdown on Daesh, as security forces intensify efforts to dismantle the group’s operational and financial structures across the country.
According to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, at least 357 suspects were arrested on Tuesday in coordinated operations nationwide, followed by the detention of an additional 125 Daesh suspects on Wednesday in simultaneous raids across 25 provinces.
Earlier this week, at least six Daesh terrorists were killed during a counterterrorism operation in the northwestern province of Yalova, after they opened fire on police officers, killing three.
The operations took place in major cities such as Istanbul, the capital Ankara, and Izmir, as well as provinces such as Aydin, Bursa, Eskisehir, Hatay, Mersin, Sakarya, Hakkari, Nevsehir, Erzurum, Denizli, Sanliurfa, Yalova, and others, according to Yerlikaya.
Yerlikaya said the operations were conducted by provincial police units in coordination with chief public prosecutors’ offices, as well as counterterrorism and intelligence departments. He stressed that Türkiye would continue to show zero tolerance towards terrorism.