Turkish security forces have detained four more suspects in Türkiye’s northern Bartin province as part of an ongoing operation against the Daesh terror group, security sources said on Wednesday.

The operation, carried out by provincial police teams, aimed to expose the group’s network and prevent its activities in the region. The sources said the suspects are believed to have provided financial support to the terrorist organisation.

These latest detentions come amid a wider nationwide crackdown on Daesh, as security forces intensify efforts to dismantle the group’s operational and financial structures across the country.

According to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, at least 357 suspects were arrested on Tuesday in coordinated operations nationwide, followed by the detention of an additional 125 Daesh suspects on Wednesday in simultaneous raids across 25 provinces.