Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has sent a formal letter to top officials of the United Nations, accusing the US of directing Israeli attacks on his country.

Addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the president of the UN Security Council, the letter holds Washington responsible for the June 13 Israeli attack that triggered a 12-day war between the two arch-foes.

The letter follows a recent statement by US President Donald Trump, in which he claimed that he was "very much in charge" of the Israeli attack against Iran.

Araghchi described Trump's remarks as clear evidence of US leadership and control over what he termed illegal actions by Israel, which killed more than 1,000 people in Iran, including senior military commanders and prominent nuclear scientists.

Araghchi warned that Trump and any American officials involved could face individual criminal responsibility for what he termed gross violations of international humanitarian law, including committing aggression and directing attacks against civilians, including women, children, scientists, academics, journalists, and prisoners, and intentionally targeting military officers outside combat zones.

UN Charter violated

According to the letter, these attacks were carried out in violation of Article 2 of the UN Charter and included indiscriminate strikes against civilians.

Civilian targets reportedly included hospitals, ambulances, the state broadcaster, prisons, and energy infrastructure, including nuclear facilities under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards.