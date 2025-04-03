The Türkiye-EU High-Level Economic Dialogue held in Brussels has marked “a very important and positive step to improve relations between Türkiye and the EU,” Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek has told.

Simsek said Türkiye seeks to strengthen ties with the EU, and the latest round of dialogue began on a positive note, hosted by the European Commission.

“The meeting took place in a very constructive atmosphere,” he said on Friday. The last Türkiye-EU economic dialogue was held in 2019.

Simsek said the two sides discussed the economic outlook in Europe and Türkiye, along with challenges facing both sides. He said Türkiye presented its reform plans and disinflation efforts.

The EU side shared its perspective on new policy directions amid global uncertainty, Simsek said.

“There are important changes in the world, and both the EU and Türkiye are impacted by these developments,” he said.

He said cooperation was discussed as a way to cushion the fallout from global changes and promote mutual benefits, including engagement in third countries. Revitalising Türkiye-EU relations was also on the agenda.