The Egyptian Red Crescent said that 153 trucks carrying aid were heading to Gaza via the Rafah border crossing following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas on early Thursday.

Two sources from the Egyptian aid organisation confirmed on Thursday that "153 aid trucks entered through the Rafah crossing's bypass road, to be brought into Gaza.”

Among the trucks, 80 were from the United Nations, 21 from Qatar and 17 from the Egyptian Red Crescent, they added.

Israeli-enforced starvation

Israel completely halted the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza in March.

On August 22, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) formally declared famine in parts of Gaza, meaning three critical thresholds – extreme food deprivation, acute malnutrition and starvation-related deaths – had been breached.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, Palestinian deaths linked to hunger and famine have reached at least 460, including more than 150 children.

In September, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel concluded that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza.

“Israel must end its policy of starvation, lift the siege and facilitate and ensure the unimpeded access of humanitarian aid at scale and unhindered access of all United Nations staff, including UNRWA and OHCHR international staff, and all recognised international humanitarian agencies delivering and coordinating aid,” the commission said.

ICRC