The France-based EuroPalestine Association has called for a boycott of dates sold in the country that are produced in illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The association, which advocates for Palestinian rights, has continued its call to boycott Israeli products during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when date consumption significantly increases.

The association’s president, Olivia Zemor, said on Wednesday that a large portion of Medjool-branded dates sold in France "come from illegal Israeli settlements or companies complicit in the occupation."

According to Zemor some boxes indicate Jordan or Morocco as the country of origin, but the products are actually Israeli.

Related TRT World - 'No happiness this year': Gaza's displaced families mark Ramadan in Mawasi tents

Awareness activities in supermarkets