The France-based EuroPalestine Association has called for a boycott of dates sold in the country that are produced in illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.
The association, which advocates for Palestinian rights, has continued its call to boycott Israeli products during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when date consumption significantly increases.
The association’s president, Olivia Zemor, said on Wednesday that a large portion of Medjool-branded dates sold in France "come from illegal Israeli settlements or companies complicit in the occupation."
According to Zemor some boxes indicate Jordan or Morocco as the country of origin, but the products are actually Israeli.
Awareness activities in supermarkets
She noted that as part of the boycott campaign, some volunteers have been conducting awareness activities in supermarkets to inform consumers, stressing that their aim is to encourage the consumption of alternative products.
Recalling that under French regulations sellers are required to clearly indicate the country of origin, particularly for dried fruits, Zemor underlined that products originating from occupied Palestinian territories cannot be labeled as "Israel."
She also argued that boycotting these products has a negative impact on the Israeli economy, adding that some multinational food companies are also among the "boycott targets."
Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 72,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.
Despite an October ceasefire, Israeli forces have committed hundreds of violations through shelling and gunfire, killing 603 Palestinians and injuring 1,618 others since, according to Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.