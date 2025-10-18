Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Türkiye is ready to act as a guarantor for a two-state solution in Palestine, stressing that the agreement reached in Sharm el-Sheikh was “historic for both Gaza and the region.”
Fidan warned on Saturday in an interview with Turkish ULKE TV that without implementing a two-state framework, “we could see another war after some time,” adding that the failure to uphold the current ceasefire would trigger “not a war, but another genocide.”
Outlining Türkiye’s priorities, Fidan said the focus is to “ensure adherence to the terms of the agreement, secure the delivery of humanitarian aid, enable Palestinians to take over Gaza’s administration, and move decisively towards a two-state solution.”
He emphasised that Ankara’s aim is to prevent further escalation and to lay the groundwork for lasting peace in the region.
Path to Palestinian statehood
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described earlier that Western moves to recognise Palestine as building blocks for a two-state solution, rather than mere diplomatic gestures.
“At this stage, it is essential to intensify efforts toward a two-state solution. We wish to see the decisions by Western nations, especially the United Kingdom and France, to recognise the State of Palestine as foundational steps in the process leading towards a two-state solution, rather than mere acts of recognition. Otherwise, any steps taken will remain incomplete and fall short of their intended purpose.”
He reaffirmed that an independent, sovereign, and geographically integrated Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the only solution.