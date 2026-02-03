A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from revoking legal protections for more than 350,000 Haitians in the US, preventing their potential deportation to a country that has been ravaged by gang violence.



US District Judge Ana Reyes in Washington, DC, halted the US Department of Homeland Security's effort to terminate Haiti's Temporary Protected Status on Monday. The move would have taken effect on Wednesday despite spiralling violence there that has displaced more than 1.4 million people.



Reyes, who was appointed by Democratic former President Joe Biden, issued the ruling in a class-action lawsuit brought by Haitians seeking to stop the administration from exposing them to deportation by ending their legal status.



Reyes said in the ruling that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem likely violated the procedures required to terminate the protected status of Haitian immigrants in the US as well as the US Constitution's Fifth Amendment guarantee of equal protection under the law.



"Plaintiffs charge that Secretary Noem preordained her termination decision and did so because of hostility to nonwhite immigrants. This seems substantially likely," Reyes wrote.

The law firm representing the plaintiffs, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, praised the ruling, noting that Haiti remains extremely dangerous.

Not ‘de facto amnesty program’

"This ruling recognises the grave risks Haitian TPS holders would face if forced to return, and it ensures that they can remain here in the United States – as legislated by Congress - to continue their lives, contributing to their communities, and supporting their families," the firm said in a statement.



TPS is available to people whose home country has experienced a natural disaster, armed conflict, or other extraordinary event. It provides eligible migrants with work authorisation and temporary protection from deportation.



The Department of Homeland Security has moved to end the status for about a dozen countries as part of President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration, saying TPS was always meant to be temporary and not a "de facto amnesty program." The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Haitians were first given TPS in 2010, after a devastating 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck their country. The US has repeatedly extended the status, most recently under the Biden administration in July 2024.