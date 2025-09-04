The United States has imposed sanctions on three Palestinian human rights organisations for their role in supporting the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) investigation into Israeli officials — a decision welcomed by Israel but denounced by rights advocates as a blatant assault on justice.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday that Al Haq, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) were designated under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in February.
The order targeted ICC officials after the court issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over war crimes in Gaza.
"These entities have directly engaged in efforts by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel’s consent," Rubio said.
He added: "The United States and Israel are not party to the Rome Statute and are therefore not subject to the ICC’s authority. We oppose the ICC’s politicised agenda, overreach, and disregard for the sovereignty of the United States and that of our allies."
The sanctions came days after Washington revoked visas for Palestinian Authority officials, preventing them from travelling to New York for the UN General Assembly.
The move followed announcements by countries including France, Canada, Australia, and Belgium that they would recognise a Palestinian state during the gathering.
Earlier on Thursday, Rubio warned that recognition of Palestine would "create big problems," as Israel presses ahead with annexation plans in the occupied West Bank.
Israel hailed the US decision.
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said he was grateful to Rubio for targeting "three Palestinian organizations that aided the ICC in its politicized campaign against Israel."
"The ICC has received assistance from Palestinian groups in its campaign against us," Sa'ar added.
Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, also welcomed the sanctions, saying: "These Palestinian organizations have acted not only against us, but against the United States and the entire West."
Rights groups condemn sanctions
The move sparked immediate condemnation from Amnesty International and the sanctioned Palestinian groups.
Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty’s senior director for research and advocacy, called it a "deeply troubling and shameful assault on human rights and the global pursuit of justice."
"These organisations carry out vital and courageous work, meticulously documenting violations under horrifying conditions," she said.
"They are the voice of Palestinian victims, amplifying stories of human suffering and injustice that would otherwise remain unheard. Their work is indispensable for justice and accountability."
She added: "This appalling move constitutes a brazen attack on the entire Palestinian human rights movement, and a callous attempt to fracture and weaken the whole global human rights community. It seeks to deny victims any prospect for truth, justice and reparations."
Al Haq, Al Mezan and PCHR issued a joint condemnation, calling the measures "cowardly, immoral, illegal and undemocratic."
"These sanctions, at a time of live genocide against our people, are heinous acts by states with complete disregard for international law and our shared humanity," the groups said.
They accused Washington of trying to "destroy Palestinian institutions working tirelessly for accountability for victims of Israel’s mass atrocity crimes" even as the world moves to sanction Israel.
ICC and Gaza war
The ICC last November issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.
Israel’s genocide in Gaza, has killed more than 64,200 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.
The war has devastated the enclave, displaced almost its entire population and left it in starvation.
Rights groups say the sanctions will cripple documentation efforts needed for international accountability.
"Only states with complete disregard for humanity can take such measures," the Palestinian organisations said.