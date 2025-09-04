The United States has imposed sanctions on three Palestinian human rights organisations for their role in supporting the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) investigation into Israeli officials — a decision welcomed by Israel but denounced by rights advocates as a blatant assault on justice.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday that Al Haq, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) were designated under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in February.

The order targeted ICC officials after the court issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over war crimes in Gaza.

"These entities have directly engaged in efforts by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel’s consent," Rubio said.

He added: "The United States and Israel are not party to the Rome Statute and are therefore not subject to the ICC’s authority. We oppose the ICC’s politicised agenda, overreach, and disregard for the sovereignty of the United States and that of our allies."

The sanctions came days after Washington revoked visas for Palestinian Authority officials, preventing them from travelling to New York for the UN General Assembly.

The move followed announcements by countries including France, Canada, Australia, and Belgium that they would recognise a Palestinian state during the gathering.

Earlier on Thursday, Rubio warned that recognition of Palestine would "create big problems," as Israel presses ahead with annexation plans in the occupied West Bank.

Israel hailed the US decision.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said he was grateful to Rubio for targeting "three Palestinian organizations that aided the ICC in its politicized campaign against Israel."

"The ICC has received assistance from Palestinian groups in its campaign against us," Sa'ar added.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, also welcomed the sanctions, saying: "These Palestinian organizations have acted not only against us, but against the United States and the entire West."

Rights groups condemn sanctions

The move sparked immediate condemnation from Amnesty International and the sanctioned Palestinian groups.