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Ukraine and Russia resume drone strikes after brief Easter truce ends
Last week, Moscow and Kiev agreed to observe the ceasefire, which lasted from 4:00 pm (1300 GMT) on Saturday until the end of the day on Sunday.
Ukraine and Russia resume drone strikes after brief Easter truce ends
Emergency personnel work at the site of a Russian drone strike, as Moscow and Kiev accuse each other of breaching Easter truce, in Zolochiv, Ukraine. / Reuters
April 13, 2026

Ukraine and Russia renewed overnight drone strikes on Monday, after the end of a 32-hour Orthodox Easter truce marred by accusations of mass violations, both countries said.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia had launched 98 drones, adding that its air defence units had downed 87 of them.

An infrastructure facility was hit in the central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian authorities said, adding that information about casualties was being clarified.

Russia, meanwhile, reported that "on April 13, air defence forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 33 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles."

Last week, Moscow and Kiev agreed to observe the ceasefire, which lasted from 4:00 pm (1300 GMT) on Saturday until the end of the day on Sunday.

RelatedTRT World - Easter ceasefire falters as Russia, Ukraine report widespread violations
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But as with a similar agreement last year, only relative calm reigned along the 1,200-kilometre (745-mile) front line.

The Ukrainian army said it had counted more than 10,000 violations by the Russian army, most of which were front-line skirmishes.

However, it said that "during the declared ceasefire period, no missile strikes, air strikes, or attack drone strikes (of the Shahed/Gerbera type) were recorded."

Russia's defence ministry accused Kiev of nearly 2,000 breaches of the truce.

Independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing war, which entered its fifth year in February.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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