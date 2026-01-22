US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will sue The New York Times over an unfavourable opinion poll and suggested that what he called “fake” surveys should be criminalised.

Trump lashed out after the publication of a New York Times/Siena University poll finding only 40 percent approval for the 79-year-old Republican, in line with multiple other polls showing declining support a year into his second term.

“The Times Siena Poll… will be added to my lawsuit against The Failing New York Times,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform. “They will be held fully responsible for all of their Radical Left lies and wrongdoing!”

Expanding on the threat, Trump posted that “Fake and Fraudulent Polling should be, virtually, a criminal offence.”

Lawsuits against media companies

Trump has fired off multiple defamation lawsuits against media companies, including the BBC, CNN, Wall Street Journal, CBS and ABC.

Some have ended in multi-million-dollar settlements.