President Donald Trump has signed legislation requiring his administration to release files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, reversing months of resistance as political pressure mounted from within his own party.

Trump had the authority to release many of the documents earlier, but declined to do so.

"Democrats have used the ‘Epstein’ issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories," Trump said in a social media post announcing he had signed the bill.

The legislation directs the Justice Department to release all files and communications related to Epstein, as well as information about the investigation into his death in federal custody in 2019, within 30 days.

Redactions are permitted to protect victims or for ongoing investigations, but the department cannot withhold information due to "embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity."

The move represented a significant shift for what began as a fringe effort led by an unusual bipartisan coalition of Democrats, one Republican critical of Trump, and a small group of former Trump loyalists.

As recently as last week, the Trump administration summoned one of the bill’s Republican supporters, Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado, to the Situation Room to discuss the matter.

She ultimately maintained her support.

Approval after repeated rejection