Türkiye rules out sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine
Ankara dismisses speculation that it may deploy peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, with Defence Ministry officials stressing that such claims are unfounded and premature.
Defence Ministry spokesman says that “Türkiye is a country that produces peace and stability in its region”. (Photo: AA) / AA
August 21, 2025

Türkiye will not send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, Defence Ministry officials said on Thursday, pushing back against speculation about Ankara’s possible role in post-war security guarantees.

"On the claim that Türkiye will send peacekeepers to Ukraine, it would not be sound or accurate to make an assessment based on projections that have not yet been placed on a concrete basis," ministry officials told reporters at a weekly briefing.

They emphasised that Türkiye supports all genuine initiatives towards ending the conflict but warned against premature assumptions. "Türkiye is a nation that fosters peace and stability in its region and actively contributes to all initiatives aimed at achieving these goals,” the officials stressed.

“However, between Russia and Ukraine, first a ceasefire must be achieved, then the framework of a mission with a clearly defined mandate must be determined, and the extent of each country’s contribution must be clarified," they said.

Technical visits planned for Syria’s defence needs

The ministry also announced that Türkiye is planning technical visits to Syria to assess defence requirements and shape a joint roadmap with Damascus.

A Joint Training and Consultancy Memorandum of Understanding, signed on August 13, aims to enhance Syria’s defence capacity through training, consultancy, and technical support, while advancing the restructuring of the Syrian Armed Forces.

Cooperation is already underway, including a visit by the head of Syria’s Training Department to Türkiye’s National Defence University and follow-up training activities at Syria’s request.

Ankara sees Syria’s stability as "critical for regional peace," officials said, stressing support for the principle of "One State, One Army."

Türkiye–Japan defence dialogue

Separately, Defence Minister Yasar Guler met with his Japanese counterpart, Gen Nakatani, in Ankara this week.

The talks focused on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, regional stability, and expanding defence industry partnerships.

The ministry said the exchange took place in a "sincere and constructive atmosphere," adding that the friendship between Türkiye and Japan—"rooted in historical ties and mutual respect"—is expected to deepen military relations and open the way for new cooperation.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
